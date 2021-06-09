French Open: Coco Gauff beaten in quarter-finals by Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff had multiple changes to take the first set but could not convert them

Coco Gauff's hopes of reaching a first Grand Slam semi-final ended after a straight-sets loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros.

Gauff has been in brilliant form on the clay and had cruised through to her first slam quarter-final, but she was unable to take any of five set points she created in the opening set.

After that, the 17-year-old suffered a dip in form and went 5-0 down in the second set. Although Gauff showed her tenacity to claw games back and save five match points in the process, Krejcikova was able to settle her nerves and finish the job 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Krejcikova, who has never reached a Grand Slam singles semi-final before, will meet either the defending champion Iga Swiatek or the 17th seed Maria Sakkari in the last four.

The quarter-final victory extends her winning-run to 10 matches, having secured the title at the Internationaux De Strasbourg before arriving at Roland Garros.

More to follow...

