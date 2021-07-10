Wimbledon 2021: Marija Cicak set to become first female umpire for a men's singles final

Marija Cicak will make Wimbledon history on Sunday when she officiates the men's final

Marija Cicak is set to become the first female umpire for a men's singles final in the history of the Wimbledon Championships.

Sunday's tournament-defining match will be played between 19-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and first-time Grand Slam finalist Matteo Berrettini at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Cicak has worked at 15 consecutive Wimbledon Championships and 10 year-end WTA Finals. It will be the first time in the 130-year history of the event that a woman will have chaired the men's final.

The 43-year-old was the Chair Umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women's final and the women's doubles final three years later. Cicak also officiated the women's singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The announcement on Saturday drew widespread praise on social media, with Judy Murray summing her views up with the word 'Final-ly'.

Djokovic is aiming to secure a third Grand Slam title of the year, a third successive Wimbledon title, and a 20th Grand Slam title, while a triumph for Berrettini would secure his first Grand Slam title.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android.