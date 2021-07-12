Wimbledon 2021: Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk win mixed doubles title

The duo lost only one set en route to taking the tilte at the All England Lawn Tennis Club

Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6 (7-1) on Centre Court following the conclusion of the 2021 men's final.

It was Krawczyk's second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June.

Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.

"I think it was our best match of the tournament. It was a good time to produce it," Skupski said.

"I still can't really believe we won Wimbledon. It's crazy. It's surreal but I think we deserved it."

The third seeds triumphed on Centre Court after Ash Barty had won the women's singles title on Saturday

Third seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens beat Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 6-3 7-5 9-7 to win the women's doubles title.

It was a second straight title for Hsieh, who won in 2019 alongside the recently-retired Barbora Strycova, and a third in total having also triumphed with Peng Shuai in 2013.

Mertens added Wimbledon to the Australian Open title she won with Aryna Sabalenka earlier this year.

"This match could have gone either way so we're very happy that we won," Mertens said.

This is the first Grand Slam title that Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic have won as a partnership

A long day on Centre Court on Saturday ended at 10.20pm with victory for Croatian top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the men's doubles final.

Mektic and Pavic defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 7-5 to win their eighth title of a remarkably dominant season.

This is a first slam title together and a first overall for Mektic, while Pavic now only needs the French Open to complete his set.

Mektic said: "That ball falling long on the final point, that was the best feeling of my life so far. The last three matches are probably the best three matches of my life and the best three matches I've participated in."

The pair were ruled out of the French Open on the eve of the tournament after both tested positive for coronavirus, so this was particularly sweet.

Pavic recalled the most famous day for Croatian tennis when Goran Ivanisevic won the Wimbledon title in 2001.

"This is by far the best tournament in the world. We all grew up with Goran winning that final 20 years ago and we are the first Croatians to win again. We are very emotional."

