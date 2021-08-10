Rafael Nadal withdraws from National Bank Open in Toronto with foot injury

Rafael Nadal suffered a surprise defeat to Lloyd Harris in Washington last week

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Toronto due to a lingering foot injury.

The world No 4 lost in the third round in Washington last week on his return to competitive tennis after a two-month absence.

Nadal, 35, withdrew from both Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in an effort to prolong his career.

"I really wanted to play here a lot, but now is the moment to make a decision, and this is unfortunately the decision that I have taken," said Nadal, who is a five-time winner of the Masters 1000 event in Canada.

Nadal said a recurring foot injury that has troubled him since 2005 reappeared at the French Open, where he was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

A message from @RafaelNadal himself.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, champ. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H77L3wWHc8 — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 10, 2021

"I have had this issue for a couple of months, as people know," added the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Of course, it is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada, not being able to play this year after missing a year. It's a tough one, but that's how it is today."

Nadal's withdrawal hampers his preparation for the US Open, which begins in New York on August 30.

World No 1 Djokovic withdrew from next week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday to enhance his bid to secure a calendar Grand Slam.

