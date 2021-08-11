Serena Williams withdraws from Western & Southern Open ahead of US Open

Serena Williams is still recovering from a leg injury sustained at Wimbledon in June

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in order to focus on her recovery from the leg injury she suffered at Wimbledon.

The world No 20 was forced to retire from her opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in June after slipping on a wet Centre Court surface at the All England Club.

In a statement, the 39-year-old said: "Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still in recovery from my leg injury at Wimbledon.

"I will miss all of my fans in Cincinnati whom I look forward to seeing every summer. I plan to be back on the court very soon."

The tournament also announced Williams's sister Venus and compatriot Sofia Kenin will not be taking part in the event.

Kenin said she was withdrawing in order to get her body right for the US Open, while the reason for Venus' withdrawal was not disclosed.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among a growing number of high-profile players to pull out of the event, which begins on Saturday.

