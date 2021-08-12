Johanna Konta withdraws from National Bank Open in Montreal, handing Coco Gauff a walkover

Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from her latest match in Montreal due to a left knee injury (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire

British No 1 Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from her last-16 match against Coco Gauff at the National Bank Open in Montreal due to a left knee injury.

Konta was making her return to action in Canada after withdrawing from Wimbledon as a close contact of someone with a positive case of Covid-19, and subsequently contracted the virus herself to miss the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After progressing through the first round against Zhang Shuai when her opponent retired with a leg injury, the Briton rallied from a set down to upset third-seed Elina Svitolina.

Johanna Konta has withdrawn due to a left knee injury. Coco Gauff wins via walkover.



Konta se retire à cause d'une blessure au genou gauche. Gauff avance en quarts de finale par abandon.#OBN21 pic.twitter.com/OAmv7R8PPB — Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) August 12, 2021

But she handed 17-year-old Gauff a passage through to the quarter-finals via a walkover on Thursday after withdrawing in advance of her clash with the 15th seed.

Konta is now a doubt for next week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and the US Open, which begins on August 30.

Aryna Sabalenka ended the brilliant run of Canadian wildcard Rebecca Marinos (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka ended Rebecca Marinos strong run with a 6-1 6-3 victory over the Canadian.

Marino, a wildcard ranked 220th, made it to the round of 16 by upsetting No 16 seed Madison Keys and Paula Badosa, ranked No 31.

But the No 3 seed came through in under an hour to reach her eighth quarter-final of the year.

Marino, the former world No 38 is returning to the sport after retiring in 2013 due to depression.

In the men's event taking place in Toronto, Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday by earning a spot in the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Karen Khachanov.

The 2019 ATP Finals champion will next play red-hot Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4 6-3.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android