US Open: No fans allowed for qualifying rounds at Flushing Meadows

Naomi Osaka won her second US Open title in 2020

Fans will not be allowed to attend the US Open qualifying rounds because of health and safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The qualifying rounds are to be held at Flushing Meadows a week before the main tournament begins on August 30.

Tournament organisers are expecting more than 2,500 people, including athletes, their team and other personnel, to be on site during the qualifying rounds.

"This was a particularly tough decision for the USTA to make, given the immense popularity of U.S. Open Qualifying among fans," the USTA said in a statement.

"But after consulting with local health authorities and the U.S. Open medical team, it was determined that it was the right decision to ensure the health and safety of all."

Flushing Meadows will host US Open qualifying without spectators this year

In June, the USTA said it would allow full fan capacity for the main part of the tournament that will run until September 12, making it the first Grand Slam to have full attendance amid the pandemic since the Australian Open last year.

The US Open was held without spectators in 2020, with Dominic Thiem and Noami Osaka winning the singles titles respectively.

