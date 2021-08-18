Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie suffer early exits at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Johanna Konta lost to Czech Karolina Muchova in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

British duo Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie suffered early exits from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Konta suffered a rain-interrupted 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 loss to Karolina Muchova in the first round, despite winning the opening set in style.

Norrie, who had a chance of becoming the new men's British No 1 with a run to the quarter-finals, will have to wait a little longer after being beaten by big-serving American John Isner.

Qualifier Heather Watson must wait to take to the court against top-ranked Ashleigh Barty after their match was postponed due to two rain delays.

British No 1 Konta, who withdrew in the third round at Montreal last week due to a knee injury, made an assured start and, aided by some lovely forehand strokes, took the opening set.

Rain then interrupted the second set in Ohio, where the 30-year-old squandered three break points at 1-1 with missed returns, before Czech Muchova levelled up the match by winning a close tie-break.

The 24-year-old took the deciding set comfortably and will face former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in round two.

Cameron Norrie went out of the tournament after being beaten by John Isner (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Norrie started strongly in his first-round encounter against John Isner before being knocked out of the tournament by the 2013 runner-up.

The American, who moved to 2-1 overall against Norrie with the win, dropped the first set to the 25-year-old but battled back and smashed 25 aces for the match to claim a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory.

Emma Raducanu set up a second-round clash with former junior world No 1 Clara Burel following an upset win over Belgian top seed Alison van Uytvanck at the Chicago 125 tournament.

The 18-year-old Briton, who earlier this year reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in just her second professional tournament, was a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 victor over the world No 60.

Raducanu's compatriot Harriet Dart, meanwhile, was bundled out of the competition's first round 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 by Denmark's Clara Tauson.

