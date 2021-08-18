Andy Murray beaten by Hubert Hurkacz at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Andy Murray produced an encouraging second-round performance despite falling to defeat against ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The former world No 1 showed plenty of grit and determination, but his 16th appearance at the event came to an end after a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 defeat to the Pole.

Wildcard Murray, who won the tournament in Cincinnati in 2008 and 2011, defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet in his first singles match since reaching the third round at Wimbledon, but Hurkacz proved a step up in class.

Hurkacz made it 12 wins in a row in America following his success at Delray Beach and Miami earlier in the year.

"Matches is what makes me feel better and makes me trust my body more." Andy Murray

"I thought this week was fairly positive," Murray said. "I think I played much better than I did during Wimbledon, for example, and during the grass court season.

"I don't see this week as going backwards. My body felt good. The American hard courts are not easy on the body.

"Physically, I was a little bit tired after some of the longer rallies, but in terms of like the pain and discomfort, my body was really good."

In an entertaining start, Murray failed to take two set-point opportunities at 4-5 before landing his forehand inches long.

It was settled in a tie-break, with Hurkacz making Murray pay for his missed chances by pulling away to take it after 56 minutes.

As the second set went along with serve so Murray became more and more fatigued in hot and humid conditions.

Hurkacz landed the sucker-punch after taking his fourth break-point opportunity for a 5-4 lead before serving it out on his second match point to set up a meeting with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round.

Murray may now decide to play at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina before the start of the US Open on August 30.

Murray added: "I don't know what Winston-Salem's situation is with wildcards. I'll need to make a decision on that.

"Now going into New York, there were some positive signs obviously this week and I would like to play more matches. Playing matches is what makes me feel better and makes me trust my body more."

