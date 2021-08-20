Naomi Osaka's run at Western & Southern Open ended by Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann

Naomi Osaka admitted she was 'hesitant' in her shock defeat in Cincinnati

Naomi Osaka missed out on extra match practice ahead of the US Open as she fell to Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Osaka appeared to be cruising to victory when she took the opening set, but a series of unforced errors started to affect her game and offered Teichmann the chance to level.

The world No 2 managed an early break in the deciding set but that was soon cancelled out and the key moments came in the fourth game when Osaka missed back-to-back overheads and let out a scream of frustration.

Two more breaks of her serve would follow, with her unforced error count rising above 40, as world No 76 Teichmann secured the biggest win of her career 3-6 6-3 6-3.

Afterwards, Osaka conceded that a lack of competitive action was starting to show, with the defeat coming in only her fifth match since she walked out of the French Open at the end of May, citing concerns about her mental health.

"I thought that for me I felt a bit hesitant, and normally I don't feel that way," said Osaka, who had broken down under questioning at a press conference in Cincinnati earlier this week.

Delight for Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann, who reached the quarter-finals with her biggest career success

"Of course I put myself in this position by choosing not to play that many tournaments, so, yeah, just feeling more comfortable with it, feeling more confident in myself, as well, because I feel like there were times where I was doubting myself.

"I also thought that my performance in Tokyo was also lingering in my mind a bit, because I felt like I was overly aggressive there.

"I felt like I learned a lot from this match today, and if anything to take away from this, I tried my best throughout the entire match so I can sleep at night."