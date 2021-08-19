Andy Murray and Dan Evans have been handed wildcards for Winston-Salem Open

Andy Murray and Dan Evans have been handed wildcards for the Winston-Salem Open next week

British duo Andy Murray and Dan Evans have been handed wildcards for the Winston-Salem Open - the final tournament before the start of the US Open.

Murray suffered a second-round exit at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati to Hubert Hurkacz, while British No 1 Evans fell to 10th seed Diego Schwartzman.

The hard-court ATP 250 event is the last chance for the British duo to hone in on competitive matches before the start of the US Open, which begins on August 30.

@andy_murray and Dan Evans are the final two wild card entries into this year's event.



Now THAT is some breaking news!!



(OK. Technically, Sir Andy is a Scotsman.)



Are there tickets left?

You better check!https://t.co/SBcaHraIsa

--#wsopen #andymurray #danevans pic.twitter.com/0x1xRs3SKS — Winston-Salem Open (@WSOpen) August 19, 2021

Murray, who is looking to polish up on some of his decision-making, will be making his second appearance in North Carolina, having also played in 2019.

Following his straight-sets Pole Hurkacz, Murray said: "My body feels good just now. Now going into New York, there were some positive signs obviously this week and I would like to play more matches.

"Matches is what makes me feel better and makes me trust my body more. I think it helps a lot with the decision-making and important moments."

The former world No 1 will feature alongside Evans, who will be aiming to snap a four-match losing streak in his opening match at the tournament.

Evans will be making his third appearance at the event, which includes teenagers Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti, former US Open champion Marin Cilic, Australia's Nick Kyrgios and 2019 quarter-finalist Frances Tiafoe.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android