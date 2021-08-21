ATP announces review of safeguarding policies in professional tennis

Following the completion of an independent report, the ATP will evaluate the recommendations and possible next steps

The ATP has announced a comprehensive review of its safeguarding policies and says that the review is line with a commitment to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse.

In a statement, the ATP shared that the review has started with an independent report being commissioned and that it is currently being compiled by a team of consultants.

To date, the ATP has typically deferred to legal authorities in cases of abuse before determining if further internal action is warranted under the ATP Code of Conduct.

The ATP has said that this report is expected to set out a number of recommendations to 'elevate safeguarding across the organisation' and identify opportunities for 'more proactive involvement'.

Following its completion, the ATP will evaluate its recommendations and possible next steps across a range of safeguarding matters, including those pertaining to domestic violence.



"Abuse has a profound and lasting impact on millions of victims each year. We believe everyone in tennis should feel protected, fairly represented, and supported in raising concerns," Massimo Calvelli, the ATP's CEO, said.

"When abusive conduct or allegations are related to any member of the tennis family it can also impact the public's trust in our sport. We recognise that we have a responsibility to be doing more.

"This represents new ground for us, and the seriousness and complexity of these issues will require us to proceed with care.

"We have to be sure that any policies are practical and enforceable across our sport, which operates in more than 30 different legal jurisdictions and where players compete as independent contractors.

"Collaboration with the WTA, ITF and the four Grand Slams will also be important in order to serve the wider tennis community."