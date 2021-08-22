Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera and loses Western & Southern Open semi-final

Daniil Medvedev collided with one of the on-court cameras during his loss

Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open.

The top seed was a set up against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Cincinnati when he collided with the camera during a rally.

The world No 2 offered his hand to the camera operator as the chair umpire walked over to make sure both were okay. Medvedev then kicked the camera, telling the umpire, "Take it away. I almost broke my hand".

The right-hander then needed a medical time-out for treatment on his left hand.

Whether the incident inhibited him or not was unclear, but fourth seed Rublev took advantage of the disruption and surged forwards to gain a first career win over his compatriot - 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Rublev will play Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev in the final after the German pulled off a superb comeback in another semi-final that went against the rankings.

The third seed overcame second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-4), having been down a double break at 1-4 in the final set, while also troubled by a stomach upset.

In a torrid encounter lasting two hours and 41-minutes, Zverev gained the edge in converting four of five break points against Tsitsipas's serve, while the Greek converted only four of eight.

Rublev will be hoping history repeats from his semi-final as he takes on Zverev. As he did before the semi-final, Rublev will go into the decider with an 0-4 career record against his opponent.

"I didn't feel well," Zverev said of the last set on the ATP's website.

"In the middle of the second set I felt low energy and my stomach wasn't great. I broke him at 4-2 in the third and went outside the court and did my thing.

"I started to feel better, the doctor came out and gave me a little medicine and my stomach started to calm down a little. The energy came back but I think that was also adrenaline."

Teichmann to meet Barty in final

Jil Teichmann's remarkable run in Cincinnati continued as she reached the final of the women's draw with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

The Swiss wildcard's triumph follows positive results against the world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic this week.

Final FEELINGS 🙌@jilteichmann improves to a perfect 4-0 vs. the Top 🔟 this year with her takedown of Pliskova 6-2, 6-4.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/49lqJPYd6q — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 21, 2021

She said on court: "It's tough to explain, but when I ask my coaches what they think of me they say you're an unexpected person who does random things. I guess this is one of them.

"I'm feeling really good, serving good, moving well. I cannot even describe it."

Teichmann, the world number 76, will face top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the final, ensuring there would be no repeat of last month's Wimbledon showpiece.

The Wimbledon champion Barty defeated Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach her sixth final of the year.

Barty took just one hour and 14-minutes to secure the 6-2 7-5 win which extends her 2021 record to 39 victories and seven losses - a WTA Tour-leading number of successes.