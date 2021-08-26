US Open: British teenager Emma Raducanu moves one match win away from making main draw in New York

Emma Raducanu is one win away from the main draw of the US Open (Cesarin Mateo/USTA)

British teenager Emma Raducanu moved a step closer to her first main draw appearance at the US Open after making it through to the final qualifying round at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu, who memorably reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, defeated Georgian Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3 7-5 to move one win away from reaching the main draw of what would be her first overseas Grand Slam.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a successful couple of weeks Stateside having made the WTA Challenger event final in Chicago. That run has enabled her move up the latest world rankings to 150.

Wimbledon breakout star @EmmaRaducanu is through to the final round of #USOpen qualifying! pic.twitter.com/XNnXL06eWz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2021

In stifling temperatures, Raducanu showed impressive resilience to set up a showdown against Egyptian star Mayar Sherif.

There was disappointment for fellow Brits Fran Jones and Samantha Murray, however.

Jones suffered a 6-4 6-4 defeat to Jaqueline Cristian, while Murray went down in three sets 6-4 3-6 6-3 to Monica Niculescu.

Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady will all hope to emulate Raducanu by making the final qualifying round when they play later on Thursday.

