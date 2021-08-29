Coronavirus: Andy Murray urges fellow players to get vaccination for well-being of 'wider public'

Andy Murray has been urging his fellow tennis players to get the coronavirus vaccination ahead of the US Open

Andy Murray has urged fellow players reluctant to get the coronavirus vaccination to get the jab for the health and well-being of the "wider public".

His comments come ahead of the start of the US Open in New York, where organisers have said fans must show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds - although the athletes themselves are not required to be vaccinated.

"The reason why all of us are getting vaccinated is to look out for the wider public," Murray said.

"We have a responsibility, as players who are traveling across the world, to look out for everyone else as well.

"I'm happy that I'm vaccinated. I'm hoping that more players choose to have it in the coming months."

World number one Novak Djokovic this week reiterated his position that he hoped the vaccine would not become mandatory for players to compete and has declined to answer questions about his own vaccination status.

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will face the unseeded Murray in the first round on Monday, has said he is wary of getting vaccinated and will only do so if it becomes mandatory to compete on the ATP Tour.

But 20-time Grand Slam winners Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal feel athletes need to play their part and get vaccinated.

Murray said players may be persuaded when they see the freedom that vaccinated players have compared to unvaccinated competitors at tournaments such as January's Australian Open.

"I know the conversations with regards to the Australian Open and stuff are already happening," Murray said.

"The players that have been vaccinated are going to potentially be able to have very different conditions to players who are not vaccinated."

Murray said he believes "a lot" of the tour is not vaccinated and said that if tournaments begin to require it in order to compete, it will spark controversy.

"There's going to have to be a lot of pretty long, hard conversations with the tour and all of the players involved to try and come to a solution," he added.

