US Open says fans must have proof of COVID-19 vaccine for entry

Spectators will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the US Open

Tennis fans will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the US Open, just days before the main draw is set to begin.

The New York City mayor's office mandated proof of vaccine to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have confirmed.

The USTA then elected to extend the vaccine requirement to all attendees 12 years old or older at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, regardless of which facilities ticketholders plan to access.

Arthur Ashe Stadium will be at full capacity for this year's US Open

"Any US Open attendee with tickets to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand, or the grounds of the US Open, will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," the USTA said in a written statement.

The USTA confirmed that the mandate does not apply to athletes competing in the tournament, some of whom have previously expressed reluctance to receive the shot.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who faces Britain's Andy Murray in the first round, said earlier this month he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis.

The announcement marked an abrupt change for the US Open, the year's final major, which previously said it would rely on unvaccinated fans to wear masks.

