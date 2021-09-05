US Open: Ashleigh Barty crashes out to Shelby Rogers with Emma Raducanu her next opponent

Ashleigh Barty was dumped out of the US Open by local hope Shelby Rogers with British teenager Emma Raducanu her next opponent in the fourth round on Monday

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round after Shelby Rogers mounted a stunning comeback to set up a meeting with Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Rogers pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far with a 6-2 1-6 7-6 (7-5) victory over Australian top seed.

Barty looked to be heading through as she served for the match at 5-2 in the decider before a stunning comeback from the American.

She rattled off four games in a row and then came out on top in the tie-break to make it through to a meeting with 18-year-old Raducanu.

Case and point. NY you are absolutely incredible! Thank you for tonight! Unforgettable.

❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 @usopen #usopen https://t.co/aMkhx7oCnX — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) September 5, 2021

An astonished Rogers held her hands to her face as she clinched the match, defeating Barty for the first time in six meetings.

The world No 43 now faces Raducanu in the fourth round.

She said during her on-court interview: "I am not sure I can explain it, I just tried to fight for every point.

"I didn't want to leave, I just said make balls, try and stay in the match.

"I tweeted yesterday that the ground is next level this year. They pick a winner and go for it. Thank you for picking me. You guys are in control of the tournament.

"I am so excited to be moving on to the next round."

Barty has been on the road since March, where she has endured an up and down time, winning Wimbledon and four other tournaments, but also having to retire injured in the French Open and losing in the first round at the Olympics.

This defeat in New York is another disappointment as the chance of a third Grand Slam title passes by, but the 25-year-old was OK about it.

"I just didn't quite have enough physically or mentally in the tank," she said. "But that's OK. We've had a great year so far.

"We're looking forward to celebrating the good stuff that we've done, learning from the hurt, learning from the experiences, and moving on.

"I mean, the last six months have been a roller coaster. I think back to the very first match that I played on this trip. I was 5-2 down in the third set in the first round of Miami. Tennis has a funny way of evening things out, doesn't it?

"I'm proud of myself and my team for all the efforts we've put in in the last six months. It's been pretty incredible. I don't think we could have asked for much more honestly. I wouldn't change a thing.

"With all of the tough moments that we have had, it's created some of the most enjoyable experiences. I've learnt so much about myself, about them, the way that we work together. It's been truly an incredible six months."

Shelby Rogers and Ash Barty crossed paths en route to their press conferences, shared a hug and some laughs.



Shelby on Ash: “Honestly, I could do this for another 20 minutes.”#USOpen pic.twitter.com/3XHRPivIfu — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 5, 2021

Bianca Andreescu made it a perfect 10 at the US Open with a dominant victory over Greet Minnen to reach the fourth round.

The Canadian won her maiden Grand Slam title on her debut at Flushing Meadows in 2019 and, after not defending it last year, has added another three victories to maintain her hopes of a second title.

After a long battle against Viktorija Golubic in round one, Andreescu has looked more and more impressive, and she raced to a 6-1 6-2 success against Belgian Minnen.

"I think I played really well today," said the 21-year-old, the momentum of whose remarkable 2019 breakthrough was stalled by injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is what I have been working towards in practice, and I'm very pleased with my return games, with my service games, with my movement on court, also with my attitude.

"I hope that it can continue like this the whole way and I can be 14-0 at the US Open. That's my goal."

Andreescu, who had only won one Slam match in 2021 prior to arriving in New York, next faces a big test against 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who knocked out 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3.

Iga Swiatek admitted she is feeling the pressure of expectation but the former French Open champion became the only woman to reach at least the fourth round of every slam this year with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over Anett Kontaveit.

She will next face Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, who continued her fine summer with a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Jessica Pegula.

