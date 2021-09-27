Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup with an insurmountable 14-1 success over Team World

Team Europe celebrate winning a fourth consecutive Laver Cup

Team Europe maintained their unbeaten record in the Laver Cup with a thumping victory over Team World in Boston.

Leading 11-1 overnight in the Ryder Cup-style event, Europe needed just one win from the four matches scheduled on Sunday to make it four straight titles.

And the doubles pairing of Germany's Alexander Zverev and Russian Andrey Rublev obliged with a 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 10-3 win against American Reilly Opelka and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Congratulations Team Europe. Well done Bjorn. Thank you Boston. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/RpD47KYnjh — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 26, 2021

The previous three editions had gone down to the wire despite the disparity in rankings between the two sides but this time Europe triumphed with room to spare.

"At the end of the day, the score says that it was 14-1, but it could have gone both ways a lot of the time," Zverev said in an on-court interview.

"We (did) a lot of hard work for this victory throughout the whole week. The group of this team has been absolutely amazing. I think a lot of us came a lot closer together and to be honest I can't wait for London next year."

Russian Rublev, who won a gold medal in mixed doubles with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Tokyo Olympics, said the Laver Cup victory was a special moment for him.

"This year I had two really emotional moments. One was the Olympic gold medal and this week is the second," Rublev said. "It's something that's going to stay forever with me."

Always great catching up w @rogerfederer ! Enjoyed seeing @LaverCup in person for the first time. Til next time …. pic.twitter.com/nJdbZTr53Z — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 25, 2021

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who lost his singles and doubles matches for Team World, said he had played his last Laver Cup.

"I'm sure I won't be here again, so I took everything in this week," Kyrgios said. "I will be watching from my couch next Laver Cup, cheering for Team World."

