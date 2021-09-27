Britain's Liam Broady claims maiden ATP Challenger title for the first time with victory in Biel, Switzerland

Liam Broady finally claimed his maiden ATP Challenger title at the eighth time of asking

Having appeared in eight finals over seven years, Britain's Liam Broady finally broke through to claim his maiden ATP Challenger title on Sunday.

The world No 126 did not drop a set all week at the inaugural FlowBank Challenger, culminating in a fine 7-5 6-3 victory over home favourite Marc-Andrea Huesler.

"I've stuck with it and finally I've done it. It's been my personal vendetta for so long now," said Broady.

At the age of 27, he is the second-oldest first-time winner on the ATP Challenger Tour this year and the first British champion since 2019.

Today was a good day. First Challenger title after 7 years and 8 finals. Thank you to everybody in my team and to my family and friends for helping me break the duck 😂 pic.twitter.com/fqihKteCoU — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) September 26, 2021

Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean to win on the ATP Tour since Lee Hyung-taik in 2003 after the 23-year-old defeated Australian James Duckworth 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in the Astana Open final.

The world No 57, playing in his first ATP final, went on to clinch the win and end South Korea's 18-year wait for a tour-level title since Lee's victory at the Sydney International.

🏆 Dan Evans

🏆 Alexei Popyrin

🏆 Juan Manuel Cerundolo

🏆 Aslan Karatsev

🏆 Sebastian Korda

🏆 Cameron Norrie

🏆 Carlos Alcaraz

🏆 Ilya Ivashka



And now...



🏆 Soonwoo Kwon



All first-time champions on the ATP Tour in 2021!



📸: @ktf_kz #AstanaOpen pic.twitter.com/OX5Jkxawn1 — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 26, 2021

"Winning this tournament is going to help a lot of players in South Korea and a lot of guys who are trying to go out there," said Kwon, who defeated three seeds en route to the trophy.

"The younger guys will look up to me and they are going to believe they can do it as well."

It has been a brilliant week, too, for Duckworth, who is in the best form of his career at the age of 29 after undergoing eight operations on his elbow, foot and shoulder.

To był świetny tydzień zakończony pięknym dniem!😊

Dziękuję za wszystkie gratulacje i za wielkie wsparcie jakie od Was otrzymuje👊🎾@zielaczekk dzięki za cały tydzień 💪🎾

...

It was a great week ended with a beautiful day! 😊 Thanks for all the congratulations and support👊🎾 pic.twitter.com/Eh6YhBFgn9 — Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) September 26, 2021

Hubert Hurkacz won his third title of the season with a 7-6 (2) 6-3 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta at the Moselle Open in Metz.

The top-seeded Pole did not drop a set all week and rallied from a break down in the opening set to see off his Spanish opponent.

