Andy Murray given Indian Wells main draw wildcard

Andy Murray's best finish at Indian Wells was the semi-finals in 2015

Andy Murray has been given a wildcard into the Indian Wells main draw.

Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion, currently ranked world No 109, will make his first appearance at the prestigious California-based tournament since 2017.

Murray reached the quarter-finals at the Moselle Open in Metz last week, his best finish in seven tournaments since June after lengthy spells on the sidelines in recent years due to hip surgery and a string of other injuries.

The 34-year-old is due to face second seed Casper Ruud in the last 16 of the San Diego Open in the early hours of Thursday.

Kim Clijsters, a fellow former world No 1 and a four-time Grand Slam champion, is also awarded a wildcard as she continues her own comeback in the sport.

Belgian Clijsters, who was beaten in her first appearance of 2021 at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic this week, said Murray's perseverance in his recovery from hip surgery has acted as motivation for the 38-year-old mother of three.

The tournament, one of the biggest outside of the Grand Slams, takes from October 4-17 after being rearranged from its usual March date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's Emma Raducanu will return to the tour for the first time since her US Open title after being given a main draw wildcard at Indian Wells earlier this week.

World No 1s Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty have both withdrawn from the combined Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event.

