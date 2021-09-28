Emma Raducanu: US Open champion awarded wildcard into Indian Wells main draw

Emma Raducanu became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat Leylah Fernandez

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wildcard into the main draw of Indian Wells.

The British No 1, who became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows earlier this month, will make her return at the California-based tournament which is one of the biggest on tour.

Indian Wells, which begins next Wednesday, is normally held in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raducanu, now ranked world No 22 after winning the US Open without dropping a set, is currently 14th in the annual race for the eight places in November's year-end WTA Tour finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The cut-off for entry into Indian Wells was prior to her US Open success, meaning the teenager needed a wild card to avoid having to go through qualifying.

The 18-year-old split with coach Andrew Richardson who guided her to the title in New York, citing her desire to work with someone with greater tour-level experience.

Raducanu has also entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow and the Transylvania Open in Romania later in October.