Kim Clijsters says she has been inspired by Andy Murray's comeback from hip surgery

Andy Murray has been a source of inspiration for Kim Clijsters (The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Former world No 1 Kim Clijsters says she has been inspired by Andy Murray's comeback from hip surgery, adding her own motivation will not be an issue.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, a mother of three, launched her comeback from retirement in February 2020 and played two WTA Tour events before the COVID-19 outbreak halted action across the global sporting calendar.

Clijsters suffered defeat Hsieh Su-wei in first-round action at the Chicago Fall Classic on Monday, but she spoke about how Murray has been an inspiration to her during her pre-tournament press conference.

Clijsters says she can relate to Murray after his comeback to tennis following hip surgery

"Seeing Andy Murray and the way he speaks about his comeback and everything, it's so motivating and it gives you a lot of energy too," Clijsters told the WTA.

"To see him go through the things he's gone through and be open about the challenges of it and the belief that he has, I feel like it's something I can relate to."

The Belgian made it to the final of the French Open as a teenager in 2001, reaching four major finals before triumphing at the 2005 US Open.

Further US Open titles followed in 2009 and 2010, plus an Australian Open title in 2011.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android