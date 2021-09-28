Emma Raducanu's US Open outfit to be displayed at Tennis Hall of Fame

Emma Raducanu is donating her outfit from her victorious US Open run to the Tennis Hall of Fame (Andrew Ong/USTA via AP)

Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious US Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Raducanu has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks since she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.

She has become the hottest property in women's sport since her remarkable run in New York which culminated in her dazzling win over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

A legendary run: preserved ✅



The first-ever qualifier to win a major title has a place in the home of tennis history. Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection! 🙌🏆🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6FAbJwd1Nz — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) September 27, 2021

Following her victory, the teenager attended the glitzy Met Gala, while she was announced this week as an ambassador for high-end jewellery brand Tiffany.

Raducanu, who is seeking a new coach after announcing she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson, is now back in training and is mulling over where to return to the tour, with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - one of the biggest events on the WTA Tour - due to begin on October 6.

"A legendary run: preserved," tweeted the Tennis Hall of Fame on Monday.

"Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!"

perfect day for some tennis😍& what an honour, loved being part of the #LTAyouth fun. pic.twitter.com/ChEeLL8bEd — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 24, 2021

Raducanu has climbed 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory at Flushing Meadows.

Her success means she has a chance of qualifying for the end-of-season WTA Finals in Guadalajara, which features the top eight players of the year.

Defending champion Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova have all qualified for the event.

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova is currently fourth followed by Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Garbine Muguruza.

