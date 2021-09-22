Naomi Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka had said at the US Open that she planned to take a break from the sport; the 23-year-old won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018; Johanna Konta has also pulled out of the upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells
Last Updated: 22/09/21 11:12pm
Naomi Osaka, who said at the US Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
The four-time Grand Slam champion fell in the third round of the year's final major and afterwards told reporters she needed the break to concentrate on her mental health.
Osaka has struggled on court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her.
2018 Champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from #BNPPO21.— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 22, 2021
We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi 💚🌴 pic.twitter.com/Sz6tCZ7wdI
The 23-year-old Japanese player won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018.
"We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi," the tournament said on Twitter.
Konta pulls out of Chicago, Indian Wells
Johanna Konta has pulled out of the upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells.
The 30-year-old withdrew from the US Open with a thigh injury, hours before she was due to play her first-round match last month.
Konta was also forced to miss Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19 on the event of the tournament, while she withdrew from the Olympic Games after contracting it herself.