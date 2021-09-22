Naomi Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka will not participate at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka, who said at the US Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The four-time Grand Slam champion fell in the third round of the year's final major and afterwards told reporters she needed the break to concentrate on her mental health.

Osaka has struggled on court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her.

2018 Champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from #BNPPO21.



We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi 💚🌴 pic.twitter.com/Sz6tCZ7wdI — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 22, 2021

The 23-year-old Japanese player won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018.

"We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi," the tournament said on Twitter.

Johanna Konta will also miss the Indian Wells event

Johanna Konta has pulled out of the upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells.

The 30-year-old withdrew from the US Open with a thigh injury, hours before she was due to play her first-round match last month.

Konta was also forced to miss Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19 on the event of the tournament, while she withdrew from the Olympic Games after contracting it herself.