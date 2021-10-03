Cameron Norrie reaches San Diego Open final after beating Andrey Rublev

Cameron Norrie won his first ATP Tour title in Los Cabos earlier this year

British No 2 Cameron Norrie came from behind to defeat top seed Andrey Rublev and reach the final of the San Diego Open.

Norrie beat the Russian top seed 3-6 6-3 6-4 to reach his fifth singles final in 2021.

Rublev won the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes after 26-year-old Norrie was broken in the fourth game of the match as the world No 5 moved 4-1 ahead.

Norrie, who won his first ATP Tour title in Los Cabos earlier this year, saved three break points in the third game of the second set before he broke at 3-1 after the Russian sent a backhand volley just wide.

The world No 28 did not relinquish his advantage as he forced a third set in California before he broke Rublev early in the deciding set and eventually held firm to close out victory.

"All credit to Andrey because he came out firing and played some big tennis at the beginning and then I managed to weather the storm," Norrie said.

"This is such a big win for me, I am good friends with Andrey so it is not easy playing against him. It is definitely a match I will remember for a long time."

Norrie will face second seed Casper Ruud in Sunday's final after the Norwegian beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 4-6 6-4.

