Cameron Norrie: British tennis player secures historic title at Indian Wells
Norrie comes from a set down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final; Norrie will rise into the world's top 20 thanks to the win; Norrie: "It's absolutely massive for me and my team. I can't really believe it."
Last Updated: 18/10/21 9:04am
Cameron Norrie became the first British tennis player to win the prestigious Indian Wells tournament by fighting back for a storming three-set victory on Sunday.
Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the final to cap his breakout year with victory in tennis's unofficial 'fifth major'.
The 26-year-old lifted the title after an hour and 49 minutes, recovering after being down a break at 3-1 in the second set to secure his second career title in his finest year on the circuit.
Norrie, who started the week ranked 26th, is now guaranteed a top-20 position and has become Britain's new No 1.
He was the first British player to reach the final at one of the ATP's nine elite Masters 1000 events since Andy Murray triumphed in Paris in 2016.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £33.99 p/m + Boost
A few words from our newly minted champion, @cam_norrie 👋#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/EH4VypLVBH— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 18, 2021
Speaking on-court after the match, Norrie said: "It means so much to me, my biggest title. I'm so happy, I can't even describe it right now.
"It's absolutely massive for me and my team. I can't really believe it."
Norrie's success caps a year in which he won his first title, at Los Cabos, Mexico, in July, and reached six finals in all - a feat matched only by World No 1 Novak Djokovic.
Lucky No. 2️⃣6️⃣— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 18, 2021
The four lowest-ranked men's champions at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN (since 1987) all shared this FedEx ATP Ranking.
2021: 🇬🇧 Cameron Norrie
2010: 🇭🇷 Ivan Ljubicic
2000: 🇪🇸 Alex Corretja
1991: 🇺🇸 Jim Courier
The Brit reached four other finals on three different surfaces - on the hardcourts of San Diego, the grass of Queen's, and on clay in Lyon and Estoril.
"I've been really enjoying my tennis and really been enjoying being out on court and competing in the big moments," he said.
"I'm just really pleased with how I handled the occasion, and I think I'm doing that a lot better this year. I know I lost in a lot of finals so it's nice to get the big one today."
Feeling the love 😘@cam_norrie | #BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/r394d4ddGp— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 18, 2021
Basilashvili said he was disappointed in the outcome but looked forward to returning to the event.
The tournament was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was pushed from March to October this year because of the global health crisis.
It will return to its regular March date on the sports calendar next year.
"I was hoping to get a title, but it's okay," Basilashvili said. "I will move on and I hope that I'll come back here in March and play better tennis."
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £33.99 p/m + Boost
Norrie's successes have been a big part of a great year for British tennis, which also featured Emma Raducanu's remarkable victory at the US Open.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android