Wimbledon 2022 will see the introduction of play on Middle Sunday and the famous queue returns

Wimbledon will become a 14-day tournament from 2022 with Centre Court spectators set to watch action on Middle Sunday

Wimbledon will see the fourth round spread over two days with play on Middle Sunday scheduled for the very first time as well as welcoming back the traditional queue in 2022.

The tournament, which will celebrate its 135th edition next year, will take place over 14 days, with the introduction of play on the Middle Sunday as the All England Club aim to reach "broader and more diverse audiences".

The fourth round singles matches will be spread across two days and feature a mixture of men's and women's matches.

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk won the mixed doubles tournament this year

In another first, the mixed doubles final has been moved from its traditional Saturday spot to the second Thursday, following the women's singles semi-finals on Centre Court.

Next year also marks the first year of the 14 & Under Junior Championships, which will take place in the second week.

The staggered start times of Centre Court (1.30pm) and No 1 Court (1pm), introduced in 2021, will be retained and run through until finals weekend when play on Centre Court will commence at 2pm.

The famous Wimbledon queue is set to return next summer

Next year's Championship will celebrate 100 years of Centre Court in its current location at Church Road.

The milestone will be recognised with a special ceremony taking place on Sunday, July 3.

