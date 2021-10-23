Ashleigh Barty withdraws from WTA finals and ends 2021 season

Ashleigh Barty has ended her season and will not compete again in 2021

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty will not defend her WTA Finals title nor compete further in 2021 due to quarantine restrictions in her native Australia.

The 25-year-old, who spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open in September to her home in Brisbane, said she is "not willing to compromise my preparation for January" when the Australian Open is scheduled to begin.

"I wanted to let everyone know that I won't be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico," Barty said in a statement on Saturday.

"It was a difficult decision, but I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer.

"With the ongoing challenges of travelling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to compromise my preparation for January.

"I wish the WTA team and the players all the best for a successful WTA Finals and rest of the year.

"My focus is now on the Australian summer and doing everything I can to win the Australian Open. I can't wait to play at home again."

Barty claimed a maiden grand slam crown at Roland Garros in 2019 prior to winning the Wimbledon Championships this year. Ahead of her third-round exit at the US Open, she had been on the road since March.