ATP Cup: Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in opener

Dan Evans is ranked world No 25, having reached a career-high 22 in September 2021

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.

Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.

"The team win is most important," Evans said. "We all did our job today.

"Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and was, as always, getting fired up and that's what we all agree before any team event, that's what we'll do for each other."

Evans dominated the opening contest against Struff - winning nine straight games to take it from 1-1 in the first set to a 4-0 lead in the second, and there was no way back for Struff, who has now lost all three of his encounters with Evans.

Zverev then gave Germany hope. The world number three had to save set point when trailing 5-4 in the first set but, once he had overcome that scare, he dominated in the second to secure victory in 87 minutes.

Norrie said after the match that he had contracted Covid-19 over the festive period, which had cost him a week of practice.

"I had Covid, but I had no symptoms, I was very fortunate," he said. "It was unfortunate I couldn't get out on the court and play, but I had had a long season anyway, played a lot of matches, so it wasn't the worst thing in the world for me.

"Obviously it was just lost a week there, but it is what it is and I actually did a little bit of fitness throughout that period and I stayed healthy and it wasn't the worst thing in the world."

Britain will next face Canada on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Taylor Fritz recovered from losing four set points in the opening set to help the United States to a 3-0 win over Canada.

Fritz eventually overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-4 to wrap up victory after John Isner had given the USA a 1-0 lead with a straight-sets triumph against Brayden Schnur.

In the doubles, Fritz and Isner defeated Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-4.

"We're feeling really good," Fritz said. "When we played in 2020, we didn't win a match, so first win for Team USA at the ATP Cup. It feels good."

Russia won the deciding doubles rubber to earn a 2-1 win over France, while Australia did likewise to beat Italy by the same scoreline.

