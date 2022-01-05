Novak Djokovic denied entry into Australia after visa cancelled

Novak Djokovic's entry into Australia on a vaccine exemption was ultimately denied

Novak Djokovic has been denied entry into Australia after his visa was cancelled by border force officials at Melbourne airport.

The world No 1 had announced on Tuesday that he was travelling to Australia on an "exemption permission", but after landing in Melbourne on Wednesday evening he was held in isolation after reportedly attempting to enter the country on a visa that does not permit medical exemptions for being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

An Australian Border Force statement read: "The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.

"The ABF can confirm Mr Djokovic had access to his phone.​"

Greg Hunt, Australia's Minister for Health, then made it clear that if Djokovic does wish to try and stay in the country, he would need to follow the appropriate processes.

"It's a matter for him as to whether he wishes to appeal that," Hunt said. "But, if a visa is cancelled then somebody will have to leave the country."

Novak Djokovic - Sequence of events Djokovic announces he will be travelling to Australia with an 'exemption permission' on Tuesday, January 4. While Djokovic is airborne, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the athlete will be on the "next plane home" if he cannot provide "acceptable proof" that his exemption is legitimate. Acting Sports Minister Jaala Pulford highlights that the local government of Victoria, where the Australian Open is held, will not support Djokovic's visa application. The world No 1 arrives at Melbourne Airport around 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 5. Around 3.15am local time in Australia, Djokovic's father reports that his son is being held in isolation in Melbourne Airport. At 5am local time, Goran Ivanisevic releases an image on social media of himself and Djokovic's physiotherapist seemingly waiting for the world No 1. The post is captioned, ‘Not the most usual trip Down Under’. Around 8.15am local time, Djokovic's visa confirmed to have been denied.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

