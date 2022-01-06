ATP Cup 2022: Jamie Murray 'excited' as Great Britain keep semi-final hopes alive with win over USA

Jamie Murray and Dan Evans fought back to beat the USA in their doubles match

Jamie Murray says he is excited Great Britain have kept themselves in contention to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Cup after a comeback win over the USA in their doubles clash.

The 35-year-old and doubles partner Dan Evans rallied from a set and a service break down to beat Taylor Fritz and John Isner 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-8, securing a 2-1 overall victory for the British team.

GB's progress now hinges on Germany beating Canada in their Group C clash on Thursday, but Murray was nonetheless delighted with how he and Evans fought back to defeat the American pair.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Murray and Daniel Evans give their reaction after Great Britain's 2-1 win against the United States at the ATP Cup. Jamie Murray and Daniel Evans give their reaction after Great Britain's 2-1 win against the United States at the ATP Cup.

"We knew if we could get in the points, we could use our skills to win them," Murray said.

"Obviously, to get that break back at 4-2 gave us a bit of momentum in our favour and we finished the match really strong after that.

"It was a really exciting day for the team, we're pumped to win and hopefully results go our way so we can get a chance to get out there again on Saturday."

Evans had opened the clash against the USA with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win over Isner in their singles match, but a 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-1 defeat for British No 1 Cam Norrie against Fritz ensured the outcome came down to a doubles decider.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Evans and Jamie Murray rallied from a set-and-a-break down to beat Taylor Fritz and John Isner 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-8, clinching Great Britain's 2-1 win against the United States at the ATP Cup. Daniel Evans and Jamie Murray rallied from a set-and-a-break down to beat Taylor Fritz and John Isner 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-8, clinching Great Britain's 2-1 win against the United States at the ATP Cup.

Nevertheless, the GB pair held their nerve to clinch victory and Evans hailed the spirit in the team as being key to the outcome.

"We're all close - it's great to come through," Evans said. "I enjoyed it two years ago and it's the same again this year.

"Whatever happens, we've done great, and the bench were fired up and they got us through. They kept our energy up, that's why it's a team event and we take pride in our bench."