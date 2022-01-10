Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 but hopes to still play Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios remains hopeful that he could still take part in his home Grand Slam

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Sydney Tennis Classic after testing positive for Covid-19, but hopes to still take part in the Australian Open "if all goes well".

The Australian was due to face the Italian seventh seed Fabio Fognini in Sydney, however he released the news of his positive case through an Instagram Story on Monday.

Kyrgios previously withdraw from the Melbourne Summer Set ATP tournament last week due to asthma.

"I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID," Kyrgios said.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open."

Kyrgios delights the fans when he takes to court at his home Grand Slam, but has not played since late September due to knee issues and has slipped to 114th in the rankings.

In all, the 26-year-old played only 15 matches in 2021, winning seven of them and heads into the year's first Grand Slam with no tune-up matches under his belt.

Nick Kyrgios previously shared his support for Novak Djokovic amid the world No 1's visa issues

Over the past week, Kyrgios emerged as an unlikely ally for Novak Djokovic as the world No 1 flew into Australia and then went through a lengthy process regarding his visa to enter the country.

Previously, the pair had shared an uneasy relationship, however the 26-year-old Australian expressed his belief the process regarding Djokovic's visa and entry to the country, could have been handled better.

"It's a bit of a mess with what's going on, and I just don't think we have gone about it the right way," Kyrgios said on Saturday.

"I hope it all gets sorted as soon as possible. For the sport we need him here, it's that simple. He's one of the most influential sports people, probably of all time.

"If he's ready to play and he's allowed to play, I think it's in a way good for our sport with all this attention because probably the Australian Open won't have as many views as it's ever probably had if he's able to play.

"I'm feeling for him now. Like it's not really humane, is it, what's going on? His life's probably hard enough as it is, and I know what that's like. I just hope it all gets sorted soon."

Djokovic flew to Australia with a 'vaccine exemption' and arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, but was ultimately denied entry into the country. The Serb's visa was one that did not allow for medical exemptions and was cancelled, after which he was moved to hotel quarantine as his team launched an appeal.

After launching an appeal, it was successful with Judge Anthony Kelly quashing the visa cancellation, and ordering the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention on Monday.