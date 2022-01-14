Novak Djokovic faces deportation after Australian government revokes his visa for a second time

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence looks to be over

Novak Djokovic faces deportation after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, three days away from the start of the 2022 Australian Open.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke release a statement at just before 7am UK time explaining that his decision to cancel the men's world number one's visa was made "in the public interest".

Djokovic, who has won the Melbourne Grand Slam three years running and nine times in his career, can appeal the decision in Federal Circuit and Family Court.

The 34-year-old was included in Thursday's first-round draw amid the wait for a decision over whether he could remain in the country, and had been due to begin his pursuit of a 21st Grand Slam title against unseeded Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Hawke said: "Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

"The decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

"In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia's interests in increasingly challenging operational environments."

Novak Djokovic - Sequence of events January 4 - Djokovic announces he will be travelling to Australia with an 'exemption permission'. January 5 - While Djokovic is airborne, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the athlete will be on the "next plane home" if he cannot provide "acceptable proof" that his exemption is legitimate. Acting Sports Minister Jaala Pulford highlights that the local government of Victoria, where the Australian Open is held, will not support Djokovic's visa application. The world No 1 arrives at Melbourne Airport around 11.30pm local time. January 6 - Around 3.15am, Djokovic's father reports that his son is being held in isolation in Melbourne Airport. At 5am, Goran Ivanisevic releases an image on social media of himself and another member of Djokovic's team seemingly waiting for the world No 1. The post is captioned, ‘Not the most usual trip Down Under’. Around 8.15am local time, Djokovic's visa is confirmed to have been denied by the Australian Border Force. Djokovic is moved to quarantine hotel while his legal team appeal visa cancellation. The appeal against his visa cancellation is adjourned until Monday (Jan 10) morning Australian time. January 7 - Australia Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews says Djokovic is "free to leave any time" and is not being detained. Djokovic breaks silence in Instagram post on Friday, thanking his fans for their "continuous support". January 8 - Submission from Djokovic's lawyers on Saturday reveals positive Covid-19 test in December. January 9 - Home Affairs Minister Andrews has a submission to delay the hearing until Wednesday (Jan 12) rejected by Judge Anthony Kelly. Submission from Australian government lawyers says Djokovic had not been given an assurance he would be allowed to enter the country with his medical exemption. January 10 – Djokovic wins appeal. Judge Anthony Kelly quashes visa cancellation, and orders the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention. Djokovic takes to social media to confirm that he remains intent on competing at the Australian Open. January 12 - Djokovic posts on Instagram admitting to making an "error of judgement" by attending an interview and photoshoot with a French newspaper after testing positive for Covid-19 last month. January 14 - Novak Djokovic faces deportation after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on January 5 after being granted COVID-19 vaccination exemption through Tennis Australia and the Victoria State government, but was stopped by the Australian Border Force before having his visa refused upon entry.

The Serb spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel until a judge overturned the decision.

Can Djokovic appeal again?

Djokovic appealed the initial decision to revoke his visa and five days later a judge ruled in his favour, seemingly freeing him up to play in the Australian Open.

There could yet be a further legal challenge from the world No 1 but, if not, his hopes of winning a 10th title at Melbourne Park and 21st Grand Slam crown are at an end.

Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone suggested Djokovic's legal team would be staring at an uphill battle to overturn the decision ahead of Monday.

"For Djokovic to get the outcomes he needs to play would be extremely difficult to obtain over the weekend," said Bone.

"This is such a mess"

Sky News sports correspondent Tom Parmenter:

"This is such a mess on the eve of the Australian Open.

"This is the world's number one tennis player who has been at the centre of this saga for a week now and it is one of the most extraordinary spectacles in sport off the court of tennis because this has just been so bitter on both sides and it's polarised the anti-vaccination debate and Novak Djokovic has of course said he didn't get a jab because of his COVID status in December.

"He tested positive, we've seen the PCR certificate, but it's really become much bigger than that and the majority of the Australian public, the polls suggested they wanted him kicked out and the Immigration Minister has now finally acted.

"There will though of course in this case be another round, because the Novak Djokovic legal team are expected to appeal in the courts in Australia, so he's not quite on the first plane back to Serbia but it is now the Australian government who have taken their final decision and said 'visa's cancelled, he needs to leave Australia', with just a day or two to go until the start of the Australian Open."