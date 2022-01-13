Emma Raducanu's WTA Tour schedule for 2022: Where and when can we see British No 1 in action next?

Where and when can we expect to see Emma Raducanu play next after the Australian Open?

All eyes will be on how Emma Raducanu progresses in 2022. The teenager from Kent has a new coach and a world ranking of 18, but how does her schedule shape up?

The British No 1 first caught the attention of the British public with a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year before following it up with a fairy-tale run at the US Open.

Raducanu, who has an A-star and A in maths and economics, became the first British woman since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977, to win a Grand Slam.

She won 10 straight matches in New York - including three in qualifying - without dropping a set.

Raducanu is due to meet 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open with a potential showdown against her idol Simona Halep later down the line should she progress that far.

But what about the rest of her season? Raducanu, her coach Torben Beltz, and the rest of her management team will be planning meticulously as the 19-year-old prepares for her first full season on the Tour.

WTA tournaments coming up until the start of Wimbledon...

February

Feb 7: St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Feb 14: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Feb 20: Qatar Total Open (Doha)

Feb 21: Abierto Akron Zapopan (Guadalajara)

Feb 28: Abierto GNP Seguros (Monterrey)

Feb 28: Metropole de Lyon Open

March

Mar 9: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells)

Mar 22: Miami Open

April

Apr 4: Charleston Open

Apr 4: Copa Colsanitas (Bogota)

Apr 18: Tennis Championship Istanbul

Apr 18: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart)

Apr 28: Mutua Madrid Open

May

May 9: Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome)

May 15: Internationaux de Strasbourg

May 15: Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (Rabat)

May 15: Cologne Open

May 22: FRENCH OPEN (Paris)

June

Jun 6: Libema Open ('s Hertogenbosch)

Jun 6: Nottingham Open

Jun 13: Birmingham Classic

Jun 13: Bett1Open (Berlin)

Jun 19: Eastbourne International

Jun 19: Bad Homburg Open

Jun 27: WIMBLEDON

