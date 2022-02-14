Dan Evans beats Egor Gerasimov in straight sets to reach last 16 at Qatar Open

Dan Evans beat Egor Gerasimov in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Qatar Open in Doha.

The 31-year-old defeated the Belarusian 6-4 6-4 in what marked his first appearance back on court since suffering a third-round exit in last month's Australian Open.

He will now take on either Malek Jaziri or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the quarter-finals, with Andy Murray potentially awaiting as his opponent in the last eight.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray received a wildcard to compete in the tournament and will face Taro Daniel having lost to the Japanese player in the second round in Melbourne.

Should Murray defeat Daniel, he would go on to face second seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Evans will begin his doubles campaign alongside fellow Brit Ken Skupski on Tuesday as they take on Fabrice Martin and Andrey Golubev.

Sixth seed Karen Khachanov was also in action in Doha, easing past American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

