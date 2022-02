Andy Murray crashes out of Qatar Open after straight-sets loss against Roberto Bautista Agut

Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open after suffering a straight-sets defeat in the last 16 against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray was thrashed 6-0, 6-1 by the second seed, who will now face either Briton Dan Evans or Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarter-finals.

More to follow...

