Alexander Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after smashing umpire's chair with racket following doubles loss

Alexander Zverev has been booted out of a tournament in Acapulco and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire's chair with his racket following a doubles match.

The incident occurred moments after the German and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were beaten 6-2 4-6 10-6 by Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara,

The four players shook hands at the net before Zverev turned to the umpire and aggressively hit the chair with his racket three times, almost catching the official's leg with one swing.

As the umpire stood to climb down from his chair, 24-year-old Zverev walked back over and took another swing. He was heard to shout expletives towards the official too, having been upset by a line call earlier in the match.

Tournament organisers swiftly confirmed the world No. 3 would play no further part in the Mexican Open, posting on Twitter: "Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco."

The ATP has yet to announce any sanctions, but its website shows the reigning Mexican Open champion's second-round opponent in the singles, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover to the quarter-finals.

It comes after Zverev and Jenson Brooksby created history the previous day as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest-ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time.

It comes after Zverev and Jenson Brooksby created history the previous day as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest-ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time.

The German second seed claimed a 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 victory in the best part of three and a half hours, eclipsing the 2008 Australian Open match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis, which finished at 4.34am.