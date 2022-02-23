Emma Raducanu: Injury forces final-set retirement in US Open champion's first-round Guadalajara Open match

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire in the final set of her match against Daria Saville

A hip injury forced Emma Raducanu to retire in the final set of a marathon first competitive outing since bowing out at the Australian Open.

The No 1 seed was forced to quit after three hours and 36 minutes in the first round of the Guadalajara Open, with Australia's Daria Saville progressing 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3 from the longest match of the WTA season.

Raducanu was playing her first match since a hand blister caused her problems in a three-set loss to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open last month.

Official reason for Emma Raducanu’s retirement: left hip injury. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 23, 2022

The British star lay down an early marker though, claiming the opening set after a tough 80 minutes by bouncing back from an early break to herself break Saville in the final game.

Reigning US Open champion Raducanu served for the match at 5-3 in the second, but Saville broke back to force a tiebreak which she played cleanly to claim the set.

Saville battled leg cramps during the epic encounter against Raducanu

Both women appeared to be playing through the pain in the decider, with Saville battling leg cramps and Raducanu taking an off-court medical timeout.

The world No 12 returned to the court with her upper left leg taped and played two more games, but ultimately the injury she had sustained forced her retirement from the match.