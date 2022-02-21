Emma Raducanu: US Open champion is set to play at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara this week

Emma Raducanu returns to WTA action following her Australian Open exit

Emma Raducanu has been spending time working on her strength and conditioning following her Australian Open exit but now is raring to go again in Guadalajara.

The 19-year-old has climbed up to No 12 in the latest world rankings ahead of her first match since exiting the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne.

Raducanu, who went out to Danka Kovinic in the second round after suffering from blisters on her hand at Melbourne Park, will take on world No 426 Daria Saville from Australia at the WTA 250 event in Mexico.

Emma Raducanu has been lifting some huge weights in training as she prepares for her next tournament in Mexico.

The British No 1 has been spending time back in the gym working on bulking up in preparation for a busy period of tennis in which she will hope for a run in Guadalajara before heading to Monterrey next week.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam in New York last year, will be playing just her 10th tour-level event.

If she comes through her opening match against Saville, Raducanu will meet Zhu Lin from China or a qualifier in the second round while former US Open champion Sloane Stephens could await her in the quarter-finals.

Raducanu has already faced Stephens this year, defeating the American 6-0 2-6 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open.

Should she overcome American Stephens then rising Colombian 20-year-old Camila Osorio or Zheng Qinwin could be waiting for her in the semi-finals.

Second seed Madison Keys and defending champion Sara Sorribes Tormo from Spain lead the charge in the bottom half of the draw.

Four-time champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will join the second week of the Mexican swing in Monterrey along with defending champion Leylah Fernandez, 2020 champion Elina Svitolina, while 2016 winner Heather Watson has entered qualifying.

