Novak Djokovic: World No 1 'excited' ahead of competitive return at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Novak Djokovic said he is looking forward to kickstarting his 2022 season in Dubai following his deportation from Australia.

Despite weeks away from competition and emotional distress over his recent detention and deportation during the Australian Open, the world No 1 feels he is at his peak as he returns to tour.

Djokovic will play competitively on Monday for the first time this year in his opening Dubai Duty Free Championships match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

The 34-year-old, who is chasing his sixth tournament win in Dubai, said he resumed training about 10 days after he was deported from Australia and had been playing tennis for the past three weeks.

"It wasn't really difficult for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice the sport and just play," he said. "I'm as well prepared as I possibly can be and excited to again be able to tour."

Djokovic's presence brings an unusual amount of scrutiny to the annual tournament near Dubai International Airport and authorities also apparently took extraordinary steps of their own.

Organisers blocked most photographers and videographers from Djokovic's news conference without explanation.

Dubai authorities do not require visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter

Earlier, security guards were out in force at Djokovic's practice, questioning reporters who tried to grab a glimpse of him serving and swinging on the court. These restrictions were not in place, the guards acknowledged, for any other players. Organisers were not immediately available for comment.

The saga of Djokovic's cancelled travel visa on the eve of the Australian Open drew intense interest around the world, shining a light on how public officials approach pandemic restrictions and exemptions. The dramatic legal dispute also took a personal toll.

"There were lots of emotions after I came back from Australia," he said. "It was strange. I was disappointed, I was sad about the way it all has played out and the way I left the country."

Djokovic's fierce commitment to stay unvaccinated against Covid-19 for the time being means he could be barred from competing in a series of upcoming Grand Slam tournaments, including the US Open and French Open.

The 34-year-old has made it clear that this is a cost he is willing to bear.

"Whatever tournament I'll be able to play I'll be trying to get to that country and play that tournament," he said, acknowledging his freedom of movement and access to tournaments will depend on local virus restrictions.

"I really can't choose. It's really about where I can go and play."

Meanwhile, Djokovic said he would be the first to congratulate US Open champion Danil Medvedev if the Russian ends his two-year reign at the top of the world rankings this week.

World No 2 Medvedev, who is playing in the Mexican Open this month, could dethrone Djokovic depending on how well each player performs in their respective tournaments.

"Eventually it's going to happen and if it happens this week, I'll be the first one to congratulate him," said Djokovic.