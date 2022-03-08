Andy Murray to donate rest of season's prize money to UNICEF's Ukraine appeal

Andy Murray will donate the rest of his season's prize money to UNICEF's Ukraine appeal

Andy Murray has pledged to donate his prize money for the rest of the year to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Murray, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, is working with the charity to support children with medical supplies and educational needs.

The father of four wrote on Twitter: "Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I'm working with @UNICEF--uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.

"It's vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

"I'm going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF's humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://unicef.uk/am--ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace - now."

Murray's announcement came on the same day that tennis' governing bodies came together to announce a donation of 700,000 US dollars (approximately £530,000) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and the sports governing bodies have jointly made a donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The seven organisations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine.

Golf industry unites behind Golfers for Ukraine | McIlroy, Rahm: War heartbreaking to see

As the golf world gathers at TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship, it has expressed its unified support for the people of Ukraine.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the Tour's support of Golfers For Ukraine, an industry-wide effort that is collecting donations for UNICEF.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and those caught in the crosshairs of the conflict," Monahan said on Tuesday.

"We hope for an end to this senseless violence and a peaceful resolution. The game of golf has a way of rallying around important causes and this is one."

Golf's World No 1 Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy spoke in emotional terms regarding the war in Ukraine

The PGA Tour is among the golf organisations that has made donations to Golfers For Ukraine. Players, caddies and staff at The Players will wear blue-and-yellow ribbons in support of the Ukrainian people, and Commissioner Monahan encouraged golfers to show their support by making donations at GolfersForUkraine.com.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $225,000 had been donated to the website.

UNICEF's first shipment of humanitarian aid arrived in Ukraine last weekend and more are scheduled, the organisation said. The shipment of an estimated 62 tons of supplies arrived in a six-truck convoy and included medical supplies such as medicine, first-aid kids, midwifery kits and surgical equipment.

"It's hard. It's hard to see, honestly," said Jon Rahm, the world's top-ranked player. "These people in Ukraine right now need help...It's a lot of innocent people that shouldn't be going through this. I am at a loss for words every time I think about it."

"I think what's going on in Ukraine is absolutely horrible," said Rory McIlroy. "It's absolutely brutal. It's sad. It's heartbreaking to see what's happening to that country and those people and the families. From a human side of things, it's just horrible what is going on."