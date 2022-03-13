Andy Murray exits Indian Wells in straight-sets defeat to Alexander Bublik

Andy Murray bowed out of Indian Wells after a 7-6 6-3 defeat to Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan

Andy Murray's Indian Wells campaign was brought to an end as he lost his second-round tie to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

The former world No 1 was edged out in a tense first-set tiebreak that went to 11-9 before Bublik closed out the second set to wrap up a 7-6 6-3 victory in just under two hours.

Murray, who had chalked up his 700th ATP Tour victory by overcoming Taro Daniel in the first round, battled hard but was unable to make further progress.

Murray missed three opportunities to clinch the first set on a tiebreak before eventually losing it 11-9

The British player began well, although he passed up an excellent opportunity to take control of the opening set with three break points at 2-1 and failed to convert any of them.

Bublik recovered and the remainder of the set went to serve - but Murray then squandered three chances to take the tiebreak and eventually lost out 11-9.

His 24-year-old opponent, who is playing at Indian Wells for the first time, grew stronger as the match progressed and broke in the fourth game of the second set.

Murray fought to stay in the contest, saving three break points at 4-1 down, but Bublik closed proceedings out to book his place in the next round against either Grigor Dimitrov or Jordan Thompson.

It means Murray, a beaten finalist against Rafael Nadal in 2009, has still not won the Indian Wells championship.

His defeat was the second British exit from the tournament on Sunday, coming just an hour or so after Emma Raducanu's loss to Petra Martic.