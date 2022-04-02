Miami Open: Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz to meet in their first ATP Masters 1000 finals

Casper Ruud is into the Miami Open final after a straight-sets win over Francisco Cerundolo

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the Miami Open title after reaching their maiden ATP Masters 1000 finals.

Norway's Ruud beat Argentina's Cerundolo 6-4 6-1, while Spaniard Alcaraz saw off Poland's defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, winning 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-2).

Ruud reached Masters 1000 semi-finals in Rome in 2020 and in Monte Carlo and Madrid in 2021 but then lost to Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini respectively.

The 23-year-old converted a late break point to win the opening set against world No 103 Cerundolo on Friday before saving four break points early in the second set and then easing to victory thereafter.

Cerundolo is projected to rise to world No 51 when the new rankings are announced

Ruud had recorded a three-set win over world No 4 Alexander Zverez in the quarter-finals, while he saw off Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the fourth round.

The Oslo-born player is now one victory away from his second title of 2022, having won the Argentina Open back in February.

Alcaraz, 18, is also targeting a second title of the year, having won the Rio Open in February.

In Miami this week, the teenager defeated world No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in round four.

On making the final, Alcaraz said: "It is something that you dream of when you are a child. I have a lot of emotions right now.

"I'm going to approach the final like a first round, trying to mask the nerves. I'm going to enjoy it, it's going to be a great final."