Matteo Berrettini withdraws from three ATP Masters 1000 events

Matteo Berrettini is recovering from a 'minor operation' on his hand

Matteo Berrettini will miss the next three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments as he recovers from surgery.

Last week, the 25-year-old Italian had a 'minor operation' on his right hand last week and shared further details about his recovery timeline on Thursday.

"Following advice from the medical experts, my team and I have decided that it is crucial I do not put time pressure on my recovery process," Berrettini said

"We have therefore decided I should withdraw from the Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome tournaments to ensure I give myself the proper amount of time to return at my highest level.

Berrettini is keen to protect the longevity of his career

"Withdrawing from these events, particularly Rome, was an extremely tough decision, however it is the right one to ensure many more years of competing at the highest level for the biggest trophies.

"Thanks very much for all the support. My recovery process is on track and I look forward to seeing you on-court soon."

Berrettini reached the final at Wimbledon last year, losing to Novak Djokovic, and the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January.

Berrettini also reached his first Masters 1000 final last year, losing to Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open.

The furthest Berrettini has gone in the Italian Open is the quarter-final stage in 2020. The Italian Open in Rome finishes a week before the French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.