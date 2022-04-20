Andy Murray to make clay-court return after being given wildcard for Madrid Open

Andy Murray will return to clay-court action at the Madrid Open in early May after being given a wildcard for the event.

Murray announced in February that he would skip the entire clay-court season, including the French Open, as he plans his way through the rest of the 2022 campaign.

However, the Scot has been practising on the surface and will now play in Madrid from May 2 and potentially at the Italian Open in Rome a week later.

Murray then plans to return to the UK to prepare for the grass-court season, which begins in early June, with Wimbledon then taking place from June 27.

The 34-year-old has only played the French Open once since 2017, suffering a first-round exit in 2020.

This year's French Open will be held between May 22 and June 5.

Murray's last competitive action came in late March when he lost to World No 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Miami Open.

