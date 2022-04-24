Novak Djokovic: World No 1's wait for 2022 tour win continues as he loses Serbia Open final to Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic was beaten in three sets by Andrey Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open

World No 1 Novak Djokovic remains without an ATP Tour title this season after losing to Russia's Andrey Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open.

Djokovic fought back from a set down for the fourth time this week in front of his home fans in Belgrade, but ran out of steam in the decider as Rublev powered to a 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 victory in two hours and 29 minutes.

It was Rublev's first win over a world No 1 and gives the 24-year-old a third tour-level title of the season - equalling the tally of Rafael Nadal - following previous victories in Marseille and Dubai in February.

Rublev broke Djokovic's serve twice in the opening set and saved five set points in the second to force a tie-break, but Djokovic roared into a 5-2 lead and let out a roar of delight as he levelled the contest.

However, the efforts of the week then seemed to catch up with Djokovic, and Rublev crucially saved two break points in the opening game of the third set before breaking his opponent's serve three times to storm through the decider without losing a game.

Djokovic missed a chunk of the early season, including the Australian Open and the ATP Masters 1000 events in Miami and Indian Wells, due to the fallout from his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

On his return to the tour, he suffered a shock defeat by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters, and though he battled through to the final in Belgrade this week his lack of match practice ultimately caught up with him.

Russia's world No 8 Andrey Rublev claimed the Serbia Open title with a 6-0 scoreline in the final set

Rublev, speaking during the trophy ceremony, said: "It is big to play against you and share the court for the second time.

"I hope we have more battles. I feel so great here, it is a very nice city. It feels really special. I want to say a big thanks to all the spectators for supporting all the players all week. To see full crowds again is special for all of us."

Novak Djokovic has branded the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon this year as "crazy".

Barry Cowan says the ATP were 'caught by surprise' following Wimbledon and the LTA's decision to ban Russian and Belarussian players from competing in grass court tournaments in the UK.

Speaking at the Serbia Open on Wednesday, reigning Wimbledon men's singles champion and six-time winner Djokovic expressed his disagreement for the organisers' stance.

"I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war," Djokovic said.

"I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history.

"However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good."

Russian World No 8 Andrey Rublev and compatriot Daniil Medvedev, as well as women's fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka are among the leading players now set to miss this year's Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Speaking to the AFP news agency at the Serbia Open in Belgrade, the Rublev said: "What is happening now is complete discrimination against us. The reasons they gave us had no sense, they were not logical.

"Banning Russian or Belarusian players... will not change anything.

"To give all the prize money would have a more positive effect to humanitarian help, to the families who are suffering, to the kids who are suffering.

"I think that would do something. Tennis will, in that case, be the first and only sport who donates that amount of money and it will be Wimbledon so they will take all the glory."

