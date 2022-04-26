Emma Raducanu splits with coach Torben Beltz after only five months together

Emma Raducanu has split with her coach Torben Beltz after only five months together.

The US Open champion hired the German, best known for guiding Angelique Kerber through her professional career, at the end of last season but it has proved another short-lived relationship.

Raducanu said in a statement: "I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over last half a year. He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.

"I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim."

The decision means Raducanu is now looking for a fourth coach in less than a year.

Beltz was appointed after the US Open champion decided not to extend a short-term partnership with Andrew Richardson, following her stunning New York triumph.

Before Richardson, who had previously coached the 19-year-old at Bromley Tennis Centre and had been chosen to accompany her at the US Open because of their familiarity with one another, she had been working with Nigel Sears.

After her famous Grand Slam win, Raducanu highlighted that she was looking for a more experienced mentor moving forward and her search led her to Beltz, with their partnership being announced at the end of November 2021.

Beltz had been Kerber's long-term mentor across a decade and had just parted ways with the 34-year-old.

Beltz helped with Kerber's first steps on the professional tour, including her move into the top 10 before they split for the first time in 2013.

They then reunited and Beltz was by Kerber's side for the best campaign of her career in 2016, when she won Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open, reached the Wimbledon final, claimed an Olympic silver medal and became world No 1.

The pair split again at the end of 2017 before reuniting for a third time, and finally parting ways prior to Beltz's time with Raducanu.