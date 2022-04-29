Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu through to second round | Swift win for Naomi Osaka

Emma Raducanu moved into the second round of the Madrid Open on Friday

Emma Raducanu won 11 of the last 12 games to defeat Tereza Martincova for the second time in a fortnight in the opening round of the Madrid Open.

Czech Martincova was Raducanu's opponent for her first professional match on clay in the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague earlier this month, with the US Open champion battling to a 7-5 7-5 victory.

She found herself 5-2 down in the opening set at the Caja Magica but turned things round impressively, saving two set points on the Martincova serve at 5-3 before running away with the second set in a 7-6 (3) 6-0 victory.

"It was a tricky first set," Raducanu said. "I think it's always tough playing on a brand new court, so it took me a little bit to adjust to my surroundings.

"And, of course, if you're low or lacking in your own game then an opponent at this level is going to take advantage of that. I'm just glad I stuck through the first set and then definitely relaxed in the second.

"I love Madrid, I've been out once, it's such a cool vibe. I'm looking forward and hopefully I get to spend some more days here."

Raducanu is being supported in Madrid by the Lawn Tennis Association's head of women's tennis, Iain Bates, after splitting from coach Torben Beltz earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka booked her place in the second round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Anastasia Potapova in her first match since reaching the Miami Open final last month.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is playing in Madrid thanks to a wild-card entry and took little over an hour to defeat qualifier Potapova.

