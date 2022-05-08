Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to claim fourth title of the year

Carlos Alcaraz claimed a dominant victory at the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-sets victory over Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open.

After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated world No 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.

Alcaraz, who won his first Masters 1000 title in Miami last month, made the first move as he broke Zverev to love for a 4-2 lead before comfortably closing out the set on his own serve.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player since start of the ATP Tour in 1990 to defeat three top-five players at the same event

The home favourite broke to love again for a 2-1 lead in the second set as Zverev began to grow frustrated, failing to find ways to stop Alcaraz. Cheered on by the home fans, the sublime Alcaraz found the double break at 4-1 and won the next two games to wrap up the match in just about an hour.

The Spaniard got the crowd at the Manolo Santana Stadium on their feet with his variety of shots and relentless hitting as he earned a seventh straight top-10 win and tour-leading fourth title of the year.

"Right now you are the best player in the world," Zverev said about Alcaraz during the trophy ceremony. "It is great for tennis that we have such a new superstar that is going to win so many Grand Slams, that is going to be World No 1 and I think is going to win this tournament many more times."

Victory sees Alcaraz become the second-youngest player in history to register two Masters 1000 titles. He also has the most wins this season with 28, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz needed little more than an hour to despatch Zverev in Sunday's final

Ranked 120th in the world just a year ago, Alcaraz will rise to a career-high No 6 in the new rankings on Monday.

Zverev was trying to win his second consecutive Madrid title and third overall, having followed his 2018 victory by defeating Matteo Berrettini in last year's final.

