Iga Swiatek secures fifth-straight title with 6-2 6-2 Italian Open win over Ons Jabeur

Since taking over as world No 1 from Ashleigh Barty, 20-year-old Pole Iga Swiatek has been unstoppable with her last defeat coming in Dubai back in February; Ons Jabeur was herself on an 11-match winning run having won her biggest title in Madrid last week

Last Updated: 15/05/22 2:15pm

Iga Swiatek clinched the Italian Open title on Sunday
Iga Swiatek secured a fifth-straight title by beating Ons Jabeur to successfully defend her Italian Open crown.

The 20-year-old Pole has been unstoppable since taking over as world No 1 from Ashleigh Barty, with her last defeat coming in Dubai back in February.

Swiatek did not drop a set in Rome and eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over ninth seed Jabeur for her 28th consecutive win ahead of the French Open, where she will be an overwhelming favourite to claim a second grand slam title.

Jabeur was herself on an 11-match winning run having won her biggest title in Madrid last week but had negotiated a significantly more troublesome path in making it to the final at the Foro Italico.

Swiatek, who had lost her last two meetings with Jabeur, stamped her authority on the match early on and looked in total control at a set and 4-0 up.

Jabeur attempted a fightback, winning two games in a row, but Swiatek withstood intense pressure to hold in the seventh game and clinched her first match point soon after.

